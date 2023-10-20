OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma Seniors are gearing up for a run to remember!

The OKC Memorial Marathon is hosting a free event for Seniors this weekend with 130 exhibits, free giveaways, retirement planning, and health and fitness with live music.

Image courtesy of OKC Memorial Marathon

The Senior Marathon is open to individuals 65 and over. Participants are allowed to bring your friends and walk or run 25 miles (about 1.5 miles weekly) between January and Race Day.

On April 29 at 8:00 a.m., seniors are set to meet up at the starting line to complete the last 1.2 miles.

Marathon officials say whether participants choose to run or walk, the race is a powerful way to keep active and celebrate life!

Each participant will receive an event shirt and medal.

The course begins at the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum and winds through downtown, ending in Scissortail Park.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is the largest fundraiser for the privately owned and operated Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum. As an additional benefit to running in any of the races, each participant will receive one free admission to the Museum.