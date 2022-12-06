OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City is now a destined spot for hospital’s labor and delivery services.

U.S. News & World Report has named Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City a 2022-2023 High Performing hospital for maternity care.

The award is the highest honor a hospital can earn for providing safe maternity care from the organization and comes as Mercy is expanding services for women in Oklahoma.

Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City was one of only four hospitals in the state of Oklahoma to receive the high performing award designed to help expectant parents make informed decisions about where to receive care during pregnancy, labor and delivery.

This is the second year U.S. News and World Report has released the maternity rankings and the second year Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City has been recognized.

“The care our entire team provides at our birthplace creates a special experience for patients welcoming babies into the world,” said Dr. Tori O’Daniel, OB-GYN and medical director of women’s health services at Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.

