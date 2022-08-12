OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – High school football coaches and trainers around the Oklahoma City metro are finding ways to keep their players cool during the hot days of summer.

Over at NW Classen, Casey Seitz is the athletic trainer and watches football practice every day.

He said there are several ways he keeps the kids from overheating.

“We have a fan to blow cool water on them. We have a water tank with the little water hoses that they use,” said Seitz. “I have ice towels that I’ll put on the back of their neck, and then if needed, in an emergency, we have an ice bath so we can dunk a kid, keep them cold.”

Before each practice, Seitz reads the wet bulb temperature to determine the amount of humidity players will deal with. With more humidity, the more a player will have to work to stay hydrated.

There are levels to practicing depending on the readings from the wet bulb temperature.

“It’ll tell us 92 degrees wet bulb globe. That’s our full cut off – nothing outside,” said Seitz, referring to what it will take to cancel a practice.

Those readings are always in-line with normal outside temperature.

Marshall Hahn, head football coach for Yukon High School, said he talks to his trainer before every practice.

“You have to be flexible and you have to have those contingency plans,” said Hahn.

For as hot of a summer Oklahoma had this year, KFOR meteorologist Mike Morgan said cooler temperatures are expected ahead.

“The longer range models are hinting at a definite weather pattern change. Right around the 17th, the 18th of August and beyond – improved opportunities of rain and an ease back in the heat,” said Morgan.