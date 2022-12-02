OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Two OKC-metro teachers have won a first-ever national STEM competition.

Tiffany Wood and Brent Pockrus, were awarded top lesson honors at the event hosted by the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation in partnership with Devon Energy.

The Ripken Foundation’s STEM Lesson Challenge lessons were judged on educational content and creativity and had to meet several guidelines, including following the Next Generation Science Standards and the Ripken Foundation’s provided STEM center lesson template.

“We value teachers’ expertise and want to empower them to make these tools come alive for students,” said Steve Salem, president and CEO of the Ripken Foundation.

The winning lesson plans will be used in the STEM curriculum for the 261 STEM centers the Ripken Foundation has installed across 19 states.

Christina Rehkop, community relations director for Devon said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Ripken Foundation on this initiative to reward teachers for their expertise,” Rehkop said.

Both teachers received a check and signed Cal Ripken Jr. memorabilia.