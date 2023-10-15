OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City mom said she paid thousands of dollars for a new roof, but it’s been four months and she said her roof is now worse than ever.

“I feel like right now I’m stuck,” said Tareva Talley.

Talley said she’s run out of options. She’s lived in her Northeast Oklahoma City home for almost her entire life, so when it was time for a new roof she called ‘Ground Up Construction Company’ for the job.

“He told me it would be within a month,” said Talley.

Talley explained the owner, Cecil Baker first came to her house in June to start the job.

“He had the right amount cut out, then he goes and cuts out all this other and screws up plywood,” she said.

That month soon turned to months of false hope and excuses.

“He was telling me how the material for the roof got stolen, then it went from that to the money was stolen,” said Talley.

She explained her requests for repairs have led nowhere and every time it rains there’s more water leaking inside her home.

“When it rains, I have blanket buckets, towels, one spot,” said Talley.

The evidence is hard to miss, her roof is covered in tarp.

“He went up there and he put tarp paper and he was supposed to be coming back to put the sheet metal,” said Talley. “This is embarrassing.”

News 4 attempted to call Ground Up Construction but did not get an answer. We also sent emails and messages through social media.

Talley explained she received this house from her grandmother and has tried her hardest to take care of it.

“I feel helpless because there’s nothing I can do about this,” said Talley.

Talley isn’t holding out hope that her roof will be fixed, but she at least wants to prevent someone else from experiencing the same situation.

“I trusted somebody to do the job that I needed for them to do, and this isn’t what I needed for them to do,” said Talley.