OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Myriad Botanical Gardens says the highly anticipated Tree For All is now scheduled for Saturday, November 11.

Myriad Garden officials say due to delivery issues, they need postpone the event from November 3.

Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens

Officials say they are currently working on setting up online purchasing for tree purchases in advance. This means you can conveniently secure your preferred tree and simply pick it up on November 11.

No need to fret, there will be plenty of supplies to purchase on-site too!

Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens

Visit http://myriadgardens.org/treeforall for the list.