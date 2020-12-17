OKC National Memorial Museum invites community members to begin New Year with First Walk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Metro community members can start the new year fresh with a brisk, invigorating walk around Oklahoma City’s most sacred ground.

The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum invites community members to kick off 2021 with First Walk at the National Memorial.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Jan. 2.

“Whether you’re looking forward to the Memorial Marathon, or want to start the year off healthy – this is a great opportunity to get outdoors, exercise and experience the Memorial. In addition to the natural beauty of the Memorial, evergreen wreaths are placed on the 168 Chairs in the spirit of the holiday season,” a Memorial Museum news release states.

It is free to participate in First Walk, and participants are invited to visit the Memorial Museum with special Buy One, Get One Free admission tickets.

The Memorial is partnering with the National Park Service for First Walk.

“As you walk around the Memorial, get a deeper understanding of the site with interpretive talks from the Park Rangers,” the news release states.

Participants can qualify for a chance to win an Oklahoma City Culture Box, which includes two admission tickets to seven Oklahoma City cultural sites and souvenirs, by answering a few questions while touring the memorial site, according to the news release.

The National Park Service Ranger Talks will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Social distancing and face masks are required during the Ranger Talks, the news release states.