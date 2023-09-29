OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum announced on Friday that they will remain open in the event of a government shutdown.

Members of Congress are still working to pass federal spending measures before the Oct. 1 deadline, but a government shutdown is becoming more likely as an agreement has still not been reached. A shutdown would cause several government-funded offices and services to suspend operations due to an inability to pay staff without funding.

The Memorial and Museum will not be impacted by the potential shutdown since it doesn’t receive annual operating funds from the government; it’s owned and operated by a private 501(c) 3, the Oklahoma City National Memorial Foundation.

Memorial staff, security guards and volunteer will be on site 24 hours a day. If there is a government shutdown, the Memorial Museum will be offering free admission to federal employees with a valid federal ID.