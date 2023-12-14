OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A new arena is coming to Oklahoma City and City Manager Craig Freeman says the new arena is set to open in 2029—in time for the start of the Thunder’s season in late fall.

Freeman addressed the media on Wednesday, sharing the city’s current timeline for the arena project.

The city is in the beginning stages, not giving the new arena a name yet or even picking out the location of where it will be. However, they are putting themselves on a tight schedule to make sure the new arena opens in 2029.

“I would tell you that right now there’s one site that we own, that’s the site where Preserve Media is, but we’re looking at other options and giving consideration there to make sure that we’re downtown,” Craig Freeman said.

Step one is to find the location to build the new arena. Freeman says they are not ready to share any potential options.

“I would expect that decision to be made over the next couple of months,” Freeman said.

Once that decision is made, they will choose a consultant for the $900-million project.

“We’re working on a request for proposal for the architecture and engineering services that will do the design of the arena,” Freeman said.

Freeman says the city will be working closely with the Thunder organization on these decisions with the letter of intent outlining three different agreements: arena, development and license.

“We’ve been working together with the Thunder, getting ourselves prepared for this,” Freeman said. “We still have a lot of work to do. We haven’t crafted the agreements yet. We’ve got terms that we’ve been discussing and have been having conversations with them, but we haven’t concluded any of that.”

While the construction of the new arena is taking place, the Paycom Center will continue to be the home of the Thunder and events, with some upgrades where needed.

“We’re evaluating that with the team,” Freeman said. “We’ve got some upgrades that we’ve made that were just needed, really maintenance improvements and then changing out the scoreboard, hadn’t been replaced in a long period of time. “The main thing is we want to keep the building in good shape for the guest experience.”

Funding for the arena comes from a current one cent sales tax, which expires in 2028 and renews that sales tax for up to six years.

According to the city’s timeline, that means the arena would be completely paid off about five years after it opens.