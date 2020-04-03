OKC nurse, son find way to stay connected while social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The coronavirus pandemic has changed lives drastically, especially for those on the frontlines.

Health care professionals are putting their safety at risk to save others and it's taking a toll on their families, including a metro nurse and her young son.

However, they're staying connected while separated.

Conversations through a door is the new, temporary normal for Kelsey Allspaugh and her 6-year-old son Jace.

“I miss you so much and I just want to see you,” Jace says to his mother through a glass door. “So bad.”

Allspaugh is an RN at the Transplant Center for OU Medicine and works part time for Integris, but above all, she’s a mom - a mom social distancing from her own child.

“It’s hard, she said. “You want to hug.”

Jace has asthma, putting him at risk in the coronavirus pandemic, so he’s staying with his grandparents for now.

The first time Kelsey dropped groceries off on the front porch for her family, she and Jace's through-the-door chats started.

“He ran up to the door and put his hands up to it and I just started crying, then we just started talking like this,” Allspaugh said. “We FaceTime and do whatever we can.”

Still, it’s hard saying goodbye.

“He said he really wishes he could hug me and go home with me,” Allspaugh told News 4.

Not knowing when that will happen makes it even tougher.

“Then they talk about it going on through June, July,” Kelsey said.

However, Jace has big plans for a vacation when the all-clear is given.

His mom has big plans, too.

“Hug him, kiss him,” she said. “Never let go, right?”

This family is now pleading for your help to make that reunion happen sooner than later.

“Stay home and wash your hands,” said Jace.