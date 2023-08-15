OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police are providing a more detailed explanation for an officer firing a weapon, following a high-speed chase with a teen behind the wheel.

It happened early Tuesday morning in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police said the chase ended at Northwest 122nd street and North MacArthur Blvd. At some point during the pursuit, an officer’s gun went off and hit the car they were attempting to pull over.

“Actually terrified. I actually didn’t want to step outside my home because like I said, I didn’t know how close and you never know… But it was still crazy that is happened so close to where I stay.” said Alexis Bynum, lives nearby.

That was neighbor, Alexis Bynum’s reaction after hearing about the early morning car chase, that led to a crash and also gunfire by police which ended close to her home.

“It’s been a little crazy over here… It’s Oklahoma. You never know what’s going to happen, who’s going to do what,” said Bynum.

The driver of the car chase is only 15 years old, according to the police report.

Police said when they tried pulling over the stolen car over, the teen took off. The pursuit ended when he eventually crashed near a Casey’s gas station in Northwest Oklahoma City.

“They did not hit another vehicle. They hit a curb as they were trying to take a turn too quickly, slid into a curb, disabled the vehicle,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department assistant PIO.

Then, the teen got out of the car and took off running.

“There were two people in that car, the passenger remained,” said Knight.

Police said at one point during the ordeal, an officer accidentally fired their service weapon.

The bullet hit the car the teen was driving.

“For whatever reason, the officer had an accidental discharge, an unintentional discharge of their firearm. The bullet did not hit anybody, it did not change the outcome of the call,” said Knight.

Bynum said her co-worker heard the gunfire.

“The person that was working overnights was actually just sitting outside smoking a cigarette casually, just chilling. He said he heard gunshots and went inside the building… His car crashed up here and that’s why it was all taped off,” said Bynum.

Bynum says she’s used to the crime in this area of town and had an incident at her apartment complex before.

“There was actually a shooting where someone pulled out their gun in my pool area where I live in my apartment area,” said Bynum.

Bynum told KFOR she plans to be extra cautious while in the area.

“Probably just pay more attention to my surroundings and watch what’s around me,” said Bynum.

Oklahoma City Police later found the driver hiding.

That driver, along with the passenger, who are both 15 years old, were taken into custody.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the misfire is now under investigation.