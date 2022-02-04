OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Arguably no one is happier the snow has stopped falling than street crews, who have been working around the clock to clear roads the last three days.

“It’s exhausting, especially when the snow is coming down as hard as it was yesterday,” said Raymond Melton, the Oklahoma City Street Superintendent. ” But we’re getting caught up today; we’re on 24 hours a day, 12 hour shifts.”

Melton said up until Friday, crews put all of their efforts into plowing the roads. However, from here on out the plan will be to lay salt on the roads in the city’s 20 snow routes.

Clearing out the snow.

He explained that using salt to melt snow only works when it’s 15 degrees or warmer out.

“For some reason, the chemical just won’t react at 15 or below,” said Melton.

Melton expects between his crew’s efforts and the sun, all roads in city routes will be clear by the end of the weekend.

“We just appreciate our residents of Oklahoma City and appreciate their patience, and we’ll get through this,” said Melton.