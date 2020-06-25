OKC officials: Selling and using fireworks illegal within city limits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City officials are reminding community members that it is illegal to use, buy or sell fireworks within city limits.

All the popular fireworks are banned, including fire crackers, bottle rockets, fountains and roman candles. The ban also includes sparklers and snakes, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

The ban applies to all private and public property within Oklahoma City, including parks, lakes and areas along the Oklahoma river, according to the news release.

“Our investigators and police officers respond to fireworks violations all night every Fourth of July, but the reality is we can’t respond to them all because we’re swamped with those calls every year,” said Fire Chief Richard Kelley. “That’s why we’re asking people now to be responsible. It’s not only about the obvious danger of explosions and fires around you and your family when using them. It’s people with mental illnesses like PTSD – particularly military veterans around our community – and nervous pets and others who suffer.”

More than 19,500 fires are started each year by fireworks and burns account for 44% of the 9,100 injuries treated in emergency rooms around the Fourth of July.

Sparklers account for roughly one-quarter of emergency room fireworks injuries.

Violating the city’s fireworks ordinances can result in a fine of $177, confiscation of the fireworks and a possible jail sentence, the news release states.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department usually issues permits for professional, public fireworks displays at the OKC Fairgrounds, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, Frontier City, the Boathouse District and other locations, but those displays have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

