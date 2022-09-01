OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials will soon cut the ribbon on Oklahoma City’s first MAPS 3 senior wellness center’s newly expanded facility.

The opening and ribbon cutting at Healthy Living OKC will be at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12.

The addition of 15,000 square feet comes after Healthy Living OKC first opened its doors. The facility is now 55,000 square feet.

“2022 has been a milestone year for Healthy Living OKC as we celebrated our fifth anniversary and are now able to provide more program space for our members,” said Claire Dowers-Nichols, Executive Director. “It is an honor to watch this facility transform the lives of the members who walk through the doors…what a gift Oklahoma City has given its older citizens.”

The new space includes pickleball gym, additional classroom space and an additional art studio.

The facility also has two full-size gymnasiums, a heated indoor saltwater pool, a fully equipped weight and exercise room, group fitness room, art studios, various classroom spaces, a demonstration kitchen, an outdoor bocce ball court and café.

Healthy Living OKC, a non-profit dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of individuals ages 50 and older, has 7,000 members. It partners with the City of Oklahoma City to offer a state-of-the-art wellness facility that provides a variety of wellness, educational, social and cultural programs.