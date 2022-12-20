OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures are expected to drop dangerously low, city leaders in Oklahoma City are reminding residents to bring their pets indoors.

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma City Council passed an ordinance that aims to protect pets.

The ordinance states that residents are prohibited from leaving their dogs alone outside in freezing weather for more than 30 minutes.

“We learned a valuable lesson during last February ‘s record-breaking cold,” Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said when the ordinance passed. “We needed to protect these pets before their lives were in jeopardy. This is just another step in ensuring we maintain a humane community where animals are valued and protected. Our goal is to work with pet owners to keep their pets safe.”

A dog is still considered as being outside when in an unheated doghouse or other unheated structure.

If the structure the dog is kept in has a heat source, then that heat source must not be a danger to the pet. Also, vehicles are not considered adequate shelter.

An individual who violates the ordinance can be fined up to $500.

Meteorologists expect temperatures to drop into the single-digits, and wind chills to be below 0 on Thursday.

