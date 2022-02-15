OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City’s City Council enacted an ordinance that requires community members to protect their pet dogs from freezing weather.

The City Council passed the emergency ordinance on Tuesday.

The new ordinance states that residents are prohibited from leaving their dogs alone outside in freezing weather for more than 30 minutes.

“We learned a valuable lesson during last February ‘s record-breaking cold,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We needed to protect these pets before their lives were in jeopardy. This is just another step in ensuring we maintain a humane community where animals are valued and protected. Our goal is to work with pet owners to keep their pets safe.”

A dog is still considered as being outside when in an unheated doghouse or other unheated structure. If the structure the dog is kept in has a heat source, then that heat source must not be a danger to the pet. Also, vehicles are not considered adequate shelter.

An individual who violates the ordinance can be fined up to $500.

