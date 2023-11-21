OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City woman, who’s spent her life giving back to the community, has faced some bad luck lately. Now she’s asking the community for help in return.

Alvah Boyd bought her home on North Nebraska Avenue in 1971. For five decades, she loved living there. However, today the house is uninhabitable.

“I miss this house more than anything,” said Boyd. “It’s very painful to see this like this.”

At 74-years-old, Boyd stays with relatives temporarily.

Her struggle started about six years ago when she suffered a stroke and an aneurysm.

“I was in the hospital for about a month,” said Boyd.

And when it rains, it pours.

“The leaking of the roof started it,” said Boyd.

Quite literally for Boyd, it poured into the house.

“The rain just kept coming in… So, everything from mold to deteriorating wood in the home,” said Josh Dodson, the Director of RestoreOKC. “As she wasn’t able to make repairs on her home, she started getting citations from the city.”

Ticket after ticket piled up for years. It got to the point where city inspectors finally declared her home dilapidated. The city of Oklahoma City planned to demolish it, according to Dodson.

“We’re all not far removed from one of those things happening to us, right?” said Dodson.

It’s a terrible twist of fate for a woman who has dedicated her life to helping others in situations just like this, once serving on OKC’s Housing Authority Board and directing the Northeast Homeownership Consortium.

“There were no benefits. The benefit was being able to help the individuals here in Oklahoma City,” said Boyd.

Dodson said Boyd’s life “is an example of what we all should be in the sense that she has spent her life giving back.”

Which is why he and RestoreOKC have stepped in.

“We had volunteers in the summer that came to pull out all the drywall, carpet, everything in the house to strip it down to the studs,” said Dodson.

The organization teamed up with Integrity Construction and Roofing, living up to their name on this project.

“We reframed the roof and then we put a new roof on,” said Chris Johnson, the owner of the company. “I can only imagine if I was in her place, if it was my mom or my grandmother.”

While a lot of progress has been made on the home, there’s a ton of work still to be done.

“That’s where I hope that Oklahomans will be Oklahomans and love their neighbors,” said Dodson.

RestoreOKC is hoping for donations to help save Boyd’s home.

“It would be the best thing in my life,” said Boyd. “It will mean that all of the sacrifices that I’ve made in my life and helping other folks came back to me.”

Both Boyd and Dodson expressed their gratitude for others who have generously helped; including Discount Garage Door, who donated a new garage door and installed for free, Valenthia Doolin with Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Katrina Washington with Neighborhood Housing Services as well as a whole host of volunteers who helped clean out the house, the yard and install a new door.

If you’d like to donate, or volunteer to help work on Boyd’s home, contact RestoreOKC.

You donate by texting the word “GIVE” TO (405) 901-9964.

You can also contact RestoreOKC by phone (405) 254-0922 and the email address is info@restoreokc.org.