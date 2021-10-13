OKC Outlets to be closed on Thanksgiving Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -If you are planning to start your holiday shopping on Thanksgiving Day, officials at a popular outlet mall say they will not be open.

OKC Outlets announced on Tuesday that it will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

“We are greatly thankful for all the retail employees that have tirelessly worked on the forefront during these

challenging times,” said general manager Jeanette Smith. “Over the past 20 months, our retailers have been

diligently working to maintain our business amongst ever-changing safety protocols, employee shortages,

supply-line challenges and much more. All of our centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and we will only expand our Holiday Hours on very select key days.”

However, the outlets will open early on Black Friday and will offer extended hours on certain days before Christmas.