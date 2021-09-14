OKC Outlets to host job fair before holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Oklahoma’s only outlet shopping center is hosting a job fair.

Since the holiday season is just around the corner, OKC Outlets will host a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 16.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., participants can learn about the different stores and the various opportunities in retail.

Retailers that will participate in the job fair are as follows:

kate spade new york

Francesca’s

Fossil

Kay Jewelers

The Cosmetic Company Store

Bath & Body Works

J.Crew Factory

The North Face

Banana Republic

Levi’s

Girlie Girl Originals

Perfumania

Chico’s Outlet

Asics

Rue21

Soma Intimates

Sunglass Hut

Direct Tools

The Children’s Place

Hot Topic

Allied Universal.

The job fair will be held at OKC Outlets, located at Suite E560 next to Aerie on the northwest side by the Coach entrance.