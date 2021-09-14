OKC Outlets to host job fair before holiday season

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Oklahoma’s only outlet shopping center is hosting a job fair.
Since the holiday season is just around the corner, OKC Outlets will host a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 16.
From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., participants can learn about the different stores and the various opportunities in retail.
Retailers that will participate in the job fair are as follows:
- kate spade new york
- Francesca’s
- Fossil
- Kay Jewelers
- The Cosmetic Company Store
- Bath & Body Works
- J.Crew Factory
- The North Face
- Banana Republic
- Levi’s
- Girlie Girl Originals
- Perfumania
- Chico’s Outlet
- Asics
- Rue21
- Soma Intimates
- Sunglass Hut
- Direct Tools
- The Children’s Place
- Hot Topic
- Allied Universal.
The job fair will be held at OKC Outlets, located at Suite E560 next to Aerie on the northwest side by the Coach entrance.