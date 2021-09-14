OKC Outlets to host job fair before holiday season

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OKC Outlets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a job, Oklahoma’s only outlet shopping center is hosting a job fair.

Since the holiday season is just around the corner, OKC Outlets will host a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 16.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., participants can learn about the different stores and the various opportunities in retail.

Retailers that will participate in the job fair are as follows:

  • kate spade new york
  • Francesca’s
  • Fossil
  • Kay Jewelers
  • The Cosmetic Company Store
  • Bath & Body Works
  • J.Crew Factory
  • The North Face
  • Banana Republic
  • Levi’s
  • Girlie Girl Originals
  • Perfumania
  • Chico’s Outlet
  • Asics
  • Rue21
  • Soma Intimates
  • Sunglass Hut
  • Direct Tools
  • The Children’s Place
  • Hot Topic
  • Allied Universal.

The job fair will be held at OKC Outlets, located at Suite E560 next to Aerie on the northwest side by the Coach entrance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter