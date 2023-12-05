OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Parks is inviting everyone to an evening of sketches from Charles Dickens’ stories followed by a Victorian-era-inspired feast.

“A Dickens Christmas” is presented by OKC Parks and performed by local actors with NW Optimist Performing Arts Center.

The location is set inside the Ed Lycan Conservatory at historic Will Rogers Park, 3400 NW 36th St., at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16.

“A Dickens Christmas” is a brand-new production, according to OKC Parks. The production features three of Dickens’ Christmas stories. Following the performance, guests can enjoy traditional period fare, including beef Wellington, roasted chestnuts and bread pudding.

“What a perfect venue to spread a little classic holiday cheer as our audience strolls the Victorian-style conservatory watching scenes from each of the tales and listening to carolers sing traditional yuletide music,” Program Coordinator Toby Tobin-Butts said. “This will be a wonderful family-friendly experience. I constantly tell people what OKC Parks has to offer is the best-kept secret in the city!”

Registration is $12 per person and ends Dec. 15 for both the Friday and Saturday productions.

For more information on park programs visit okcparks.gov/parks and click on “Browse Programs.”