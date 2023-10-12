OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department has something for everyone this weekend.

According to the City of OKC, there are multiple events this Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14.

Friday, Oct. 13

Officials say the Willa D. Johnson Community Center is hosting an 8-week “Total Wellness” class at 1:30 p.m. at 909 Fredrick Douglas Ave. The free class teaches healthy living tips, balanced dieting and physical activity.

Free health screenings will also be available. The class is every Friday through November 10, and there is still time to register and join! To register, visit okc.gov/parks.

Saturday, Oct. 14

According to the City, Martin Park Nature Center is have a “Native Seed Swap” at 10 a.m. at 5000 W. Memorial Road in the Visitor’s Center Library. The event gives fellow gardeners the opportunity to trade seeds and plant native grasses, bushes and wildflowers that will grow in Oklahoma’s climate. The event is free and registration ends Oct. 14.

There will also be an open house hosted by H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery at 10 a.m. at 10940 N. Meridian Ave. This event gives guests a behind-the-scenes look on how to take care of OKC’s fisheries. The free event is open to all ages and registration ends Oct. 14.

The NW Optimist Recreation Center is hosting a haunted house on Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. at 3301 NW Grand Blvd. Admission is $3 at the door and guests are advised to wear old clothing because you might get “stained by the spirits of Halloween”.

For more information, visit okc.gov/parks.