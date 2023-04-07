OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Those looking for a fun summer job, the Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation Department is hiring.

According to OKC Parks & Recreation, the City is encouraging anyone 16 and older to apply for a job as a lifeguard, slide operator or cashier.

Officials say salaries for slide operators and cashiers begin at $9.75 an hour, and pay for lifeguards begin between $13 and $15 an hour. The City says lifeguards may also qualify for a hiring bonus and incentive pay. The City says it’s aiming to hire 75 employees to work at four pools.

According to City officials, those interested can attend one of the five hiring events held at the Pete White Health and Wellness Center at 4021 S Walker Ave:

April 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

April 18 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

April 27 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

April 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 13 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

According to OKC Parks and Recreation, online application will also be accepted and can be found at okc.gov/careers.