OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a seasonal job, Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation is hiring.

The department is hiring hundreds of seasonal employees to staff aquatic centers, recreation centers, camps, and athletic programs this summer.

Applicants 16-year-old and older are encouraged to pre-apply online before attending the in-person job fair on Saturday, May 7.

The summer job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pete White Health & Wellness Center, located at 4021 S. Walker Ave.

Open positions include:

Lifeguard, $10.50 an hour

Lifeguard supervisor, $15 an hour

Facility supervisor, $15 an hour

Aquatics facility staff, $9.75 an hour

Camp counselor, $8.25 an hour

Athletic field and gym assistant, $8.25 an hour

Athletic field and gym supervisor, $15 an hour.

Incentives may include sign-on and referral bonuses, hourly pay increases per month and an end-of-season bonus.

“Working for the City is a fun way to make money over the summer break,” said Recreation Manager Christopher Hamilton. “The environment is fast-paced, and the job is meaningful. It’s a great way to learn new skills to build a résumé.”