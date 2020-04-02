Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

OKC Parks selling fishing, boating permits online

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This week, OKC Parks started offering online sales for permits for fishing, boating and other outdoor activities.

Permits that were made available online as of April 1 are:

  • Citywide fishing
  • Citywide boating
  • Hunting at Lake Overholser and Lake Draper
  • Mountain bike, motorcycle, and ATV permits at Lake Draper
  • Model aircraft at Lake Hefner and Lake Draper

Permits can continue to be purchased through one of OKC Parks’ vendors or directly online here. They must be purchased with a credit or debit card.

“Selling these permits online will allow greater access for our customers to purchase and print the permits for their use,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper. 

Once a permit is purchased online, it will be emailed directly to the customer for proof of permit. Boat stickers will be mailed to customers within two to three business days.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter