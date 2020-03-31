OKC Parks selling fishing, boating permits online

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Parks will begin offering online sales beginning April 1 for permits for fishing, boating and other outdoor activities.

Permits available online as of April 1 are:

Citywide fishing

Citywide boating

Hunting at Lake Overholser and Lake Draper

Mountain bike, motorcycle, and ATV permits at Lake Draper

Model aircraft at Lake Hefner and Lake Draper

Permits can continue to be purchased through one of our vendors or directly online at okc.gov/parks. They must be purchased with a credit or debit card.

“Selling these permits online will allow greater access for our customers to purchase and print the permits for their use,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper.

Once a permit is purchased online, it will be emailed directly to the customer for proof of permit. Boat stickers will be mailed to customers within 2-3 business days.

For more information about purchasing permits online, call (405) 297-3882 or visit okc.gov/parks.

Visit covid19.okc.gov for the latest local updates on COVID-19, including service updates like this one.