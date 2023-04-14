OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Parks is inviting dads and daughters to its annual Daddy Daughter Dance.

According to the City of OKC, the dance is Saturday, April 22, at Sky Rink in Scissortail Park at 801 S. Robinson Ave.

The City says attendees can register to go to one of three sessions:

Session One 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Session Two 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Session Three 7:30 – 9 p.m.

To register, visit okc.gov or parks.okc.gov with the event ID 49546.

The cost is $40 per dad/daughter duo and $15 for each additional daughter.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →

“This dance is the Parks Department’s most popular event of the year,” said Parks and Recreation Director Melinda McMillan-Miller. “We want fathers and daughters to make lasting memories and have the time of their lives.”

According to the City, this year’s theme is “You Are My Sunshine” and will provide catering, refreshments, music, photo booth, cotton candy, horse-drawn carriage rides and a craft.

In case of inclement weather, the makeup day is scheduled for May 13.