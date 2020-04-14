Follow the storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

OKC Parks to move to new mowing schedule due to budget, staffing issues from COVID-19 pandemic

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to budget and staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, OKC Parks will mow local parks every three weeks this summer.

“We know this is difficult for our residents, especially with the green spaces in our parks being one of the places you can still go for exercise during the pandemic,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper. “But unfortunately, it’s the reality of our budget and staffing problems as we deal with COVID-19. We’ll do the best we can to maintain and adjust our services as the summer goes on.”

The City of Oklahoma City’s Finance Department expects the coronavirus crisis to have a profound and long-term effect on sales tax revenue.

City officials say sales tax is by far the “largest funding source for day-to-day City of Oklahoma City operations, like mowing parks.”

Mowing is a significant part of the OKC Parks budget, making it an unavoidable cutback when budgets shrink, the city says.

The city’s contract crews have also had difficulty keeping a full staff on duty during the pandemic.

OKC Parks mows 6,900 acres of parks, sections of the Oklahoma River, medians, rights-of-way and other city-owned property.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Stitt encouraging social distancing as models update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stitt encouraging social distancing as models update"

Western Heights changes meal program to protect workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Western Heights changes meal program to protect workers"

EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen video from inside Murrah building months before bombing

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Never-before-seen video from inside Murrah building months before bombing"

Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amid pandemic, police say overall crime rates are falling"

El Reno mayor begging for people to wear masks in public, say not complying could lead to a ticket

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Reno mayor begging for people to wear masks in public, say not complying could lead to a ticket"

Attorney General investigating price gouging

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney General investigating price gouging"

Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse in New York City to fight COVID-19"

Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma nurse volunteering to help New York City hospital with COVID-19 response"

Thank you frontline fighters video

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thank you frontline fighters video"

Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma virologist discusses coronavirus and its spread"

Virologist talks about COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virologist talks about COVID-19"

Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power surges leave residents without heat, appliances during shelter-in-place"
More Local

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map (click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter