OKC Parks to move to new mowing schedule due to budget, staffing issues from COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Due to budget and staffing issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, OKC Parks will mow local parks every three weeks this summer.

“We know this is difficult for our residents, especially with the green spaces in our parks being one of the places you can still go for exercise during the pandemic,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper. “But unfortunately, it’s the reality of our budget and staffing problems as we deal with COVID-19. We’ll do the best we can to maintain and adjust our services as the summer goes on.”

The City of Oklahoma City’s Finance Department expects the coronavirus crisis to have a profound and long-term effect on sales tax revenue.

City officials say sales tax is by far the “largest funding source for day-to-day City of Oklahoma City operations, like mowing parks.”

Mowing is a significant part of the OKC Parks budget, making it an unavoidable cutback when budgets shrink, the city says.

The city’s contract crews have also had difficulty keeping a full staff on duty during the pandemic.

OKC Parks mows 6,900 acres of parks, sections of the Oklahoma River, medians, rights-of-way and other city-owned property.