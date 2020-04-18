OKC pastor who presides over southwest Progressive Baptists cancels national convention in response to coronavirus

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Rev. Larry Foster Sr.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City pastor, who serves as the Southwest Regional Progressive Baptist President, is cancelling a national convention in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Progressive National Baptist Convention – 2020 Southwest Regional Annual Session was set to be held from June 29 to July 3 in Las Vega, Nev.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Regional President Reverend Larry Foster Sr. of Oklahoma City has cancelled the 2020 Annual Session,” a news release states.

The Southwest Region includes churches in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, California, Washington and Oregon.

Foster is the Founding Pastor and Lead Servant at Progressive Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, aka “The Love Church of OKC.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Share this story

Coronavirus Oklahoma Interactive Map

(Click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter