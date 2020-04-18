OKC pastor who presides over southwest Progressive Baptists cancels national convention in response to coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City pastor, who serves as the Southwest Regional Progressive Baptist President, is cancelling a national convention in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Progressive National Baptist Convention – 2020 Southwest Regional Annual Session was set to be held from June 29 to July 3 in Las Vega, Nev.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Regional President Reverend Larry Foster Sr. of Oklahoma City has cancelled the 2020 Annual Session,” a news release states.

The Southwest Region includes churches in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Colorado, California, Washington and Oregon.

Foster is the Founding Pastor and Lead Servant at Progressive Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, aka “The Love Church of OKC.”

