OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teenager is crediting his Apple Watch and the Oklahoma City Police Department with saving his life.

In January, 18-year-old Ryan White was exploring behind his neighborhood when he slipped and fell into the creek.

“That led me to tumble down the side of the hill, through the ice into the cold creek,” he said.

White soon realized that his left foot was pinned by a rock, preventing him from getting out of the water.

As hypothermia started to set in, White realized he was wearing his Apple Watch.

“I just looked at my watch and was yelling, ‘Hey Siri, Hey Siri, call 911!” White said.

The watch connected White with 911 dispatchers, who were able to ping his location from his watch.

“The call came in that somebody had fallen in a creek, hit their head, and their leg was trapped underneath a rock,” said Oklahoma City police officer Chris Goodwin.

When Goodwin got to the scene, he could hear White calling for help.

“The individual had ice all the way around him so he was going in and out of the water, his mouth and nose was going below the water line. I broke the ice off from around him and picked the rock up that had trapped his leg,” he said.

Goodwin was able to pull White out of the water to safety.

Recently, Officer Goodwin was reunited with White and his mother.

“I don’t think I did anything special. That’s part of our job, that’s what we sign on for. What we want to do is to help people and get them out of situations like this,” Goodwin said.