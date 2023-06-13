OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 100 people were arrested in South Oklahoma City for street racing during a sting operation by Oklahoma City Police.

Authorities say they were following up on several tips about people racing in the area.

Oklahoma City Police said the group of street racers were leaving thousands of dollars’ worth of damage during their illegal activities. So, on Sunday, they arrested every single person involved along with bystanders who were just watching.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack… Because my daughter being arrested is like so far off my radar and then when I found out what it was, I was like, ‘What is this? Why didn’t they issue citations to these people?’” Said Gordon Flick.

Gordon Flick said his teenage daughter was at the street racing event watching from a private parking lot at SE 89th and Pole Road. That’s when she along with over 100 others were arrested for trespassing and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.

“Don’t police have anything better to do than target adolescent youth running amok in the summertime? Is that really that much of a priority?” said Flick.

According to police, the group of street racers have vandalized the location in the past. During the operation, they impounded over 50 cars, recovered several firearms and one stolen car.

“There’s a business complex area there, and large groups of people gathering, sometimes up to 200 people gathering being pretty destructive and causing quite a bit of damage at this property in relation to street burnouts, fireworks, large amounts of trash,” said MSgt. Dillon Quirk, Assistant PIO OKCPD.

Flick is just upset that his teenage daughter who has never been in trouble, now has a record. He fears it will follow her in the future.

“I was shocked. I never in my life thought for a minute that she’d ever be arrested for anything,” said Flick.

Police said street racing is an ongoing issue in Oklahoma City.

“A problem is still there, but we’re not finished,” said Quirk.

Oklahoma City Police said they started receiving tips of this in early May. Sunday’s process of arresting and booking people took hours.