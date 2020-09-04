OKC police capture man suspected of shooting & killing 7-Eleven clerk

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a 7-Eleven clerk early Thursday morning.

George Lorenze, 21, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, according to Oklahoma City police.

He was arrested at an apartment complex in the 11500 block of SW 15th, less than a half-mile from the 7-Eleven where the clerk, Laura Taylor, was killed.

He was taken into custody at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Lorenze robbed the convenience store near SW 15th Street and Mustang Road and then walked out, according to police.

MSgt. Gary Knight with Oklahoma City Police said that after the suspect left the store, Taylor walked outside. Knight said that’s when Taylor was fatally shot.

“It’s unclear as to why she followed him out into the parking lot. However, it’s not unusual for a store clerk to do that. To see which direction a person is fleeing or what type of vehicle they’re getting into so they can get a better description,” Knight said.

The early morning shooting comes less than a year after another 7-Eleven overnight clerk was killed during a robbery.

The shooting at that 7-Eleven happened just two miles away from the 7-Eleven where Thursday morning’s shooting occurred.

Police later shot and killed the suspect in that case after he opened fire on officers at a home nearby.

