OKC police chase ends after forgery suspect allegedly rams squad car; toddler inside suspect’s vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A police chase in Oklahoma City ended Wednesday evening after a forgery suspect rammed his vehicle, which was also occupied by a toddler, into a police cruiser.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested after he crashed his vehicle on Southwest 43rd Street near Walker. The toddler was not injured, according to Oklahoma City police.

The suspect attempted to cash a forged check in the drive-thru of a bank in the 700 block of SW 29th Street, according to police.

Bank personnel contacted police about the forged check, and the suspect fled when an officer arrived, police said.

A chase ensued, but the suspect ended up crashing into the rear of a vehicle. The suspect then put his vehicle in reverse and rammed the squad car pursuing him, according to police.

The suspect faces several charges, police said.

No further details were released.

LATEST HEADLINES: