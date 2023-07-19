OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released their annual report for 2022 and Chief Wade Gourley met with the media Wednesday to discuss multiple areas of his agency.

“Just a lot of helpful information that we feel like the community benefits from knowing what their police department has done over the last year,” Gourley said.

From homicides to officer involved shootings and mental health calls, Gourley discussed what his department faced over the course of last year.

First, he mentioned a disturbing trend of guns being stolen from vehicles.

“So that has been a real problem in all around the country,” he said. “We’re a society where more people are owning firearms, they’re very accessible, but people are just not responsible with them.”

Gourley added that they usually see those firearms used in other crimes. With that, officer involved shootings are on the rise. Gourley said there’s another disturbing trend there with suspects shooting at officers.

“We created a reality-based training unit in 2021, and that unit has now trained every police officer on the department in how to respond to barricaded or more violent subjects,” he said.

The training focuses on the motto “contain in, call out.” That means they contain a situation and call the suspect out to them. If that doesn’t work, he said they’re turning to less lethal means like ozone spray and gas to slow down situations and prevent violence.

“We respond to the suspect’s actions,” Gourley said.

On the positive side, mental health calls are down by over 10 percent. Gourley gave credit to the new 988 hotline for that drop. However, something he said he isn’t happy with is the city’s homicide rate.

“It’s still relatively low for a city our size,” he said.

There were 74 homicide investigations with almost 3 quarters of them committed with a gun in 2022.

“What bothers me the most about those is our homicides are very hard to predict and to prevent because they’re relational,” he said. “There’s some type of relationship between the individuals.”

Staffing is also on the forefront for the agency. The department has over 150 open positions. Gourley said those are mostly in dispatch centers and sworn uniformed officers.

Gourley also said they are working on getting print outs of the annual report that can be given to the community to disseminate the information in it as well.