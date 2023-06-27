EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department and a local horse rescue are teaming up to give some kids an equine experience they may otherwise never have.

On Tuesday morning, a group of Oklahoma City kids got to step up and take the reins – in unfamiliar territory.

They are visiting Nexus Equine Rescue with the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Police Athletic League which provides athletic, leadership and service opportunities to local kids.

Nexus Equine Rescue teams up with OKCPD. Image KFOR.

This one is special for all involved.

“I just wanted to give them a feeling of the feeling that they can do something that – maybe it’s a little out of their wheelhouse,” said volunteer Lorri Wallis.

Nexus Equine started changing the lives of horses in 2016 , rescuing them, caring for them and adopting them out.

In 2022, they opened their barn doors to start lending a helping hand – and hoof – to kids in need as well.

“The premise behind the community connection program is giving kids opportunities to interact with horses,” said Nexus Equine founder Rita Hoch. “They are walking away, learning new things and being able to overcome some things that they might otherwise be afraid of.”

For these kids, that opportunity can be life-changing.

“These horses meet the kids where they are and it’s like they know that maybe they might be afraid,” Hoch said. “It’s beautiful to watch the transformation of the kids.”

If your organization would like to get involved with Nexus or if you’d like to help in any way – they’d love to hear from you.

You can find more information here.