OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police and Fire Departments responded to the Oklahoma River after a truck was found submerged Tuesday morning.

Truck found in Oklahoma River. Image courtesy Oklahoma City Fire Department.

According to OKCFD, the truck was found in the water near SE 15th and Robinson. No one was found in or near the truck.

How the truck got into the water is unknown. No more information is available at this time.