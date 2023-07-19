OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans seeking for a way to give back out of the heat can mark your calendars as the largest first responder community blood drive. Preparations are underway with Our Blood Institute.

The blood drive is set to take place downtown at the Paycom Center, teaming up with both police and fire departments throughout the metro to support “Our Blood Institute,” which was formerly known as The Oklahoma Blood Institute.

The event is scheduled July 22 from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Blood Institute recommends donors sign up right here in advance prior to Saturday.

Blood Institute donors can expect a block party with tons of prizes and free food from the Oklahoma Pork Council.