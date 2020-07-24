OKC police hoping to identify theft suspects targeting gym parking lots

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking the public for help in finding theft suspects targeting gym parking lots.

According to police, they have taken several reports about the suspects who appear to be targeting gyms on the city’s northwest side.

In a recent case, the suspects stole a racing bicycle off the rear bike rack of a vehicle.

Oklahoma City police posted a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook, saying they believe it’s a silver Hyunda Tucson, and was occupied by two suspects.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.