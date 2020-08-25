OKC police ID victims of deadly shooting at convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified the man who was fatally shot at a convenience store, late Sunday night, as well as the woman who was wounded during the shooting.

Cori C. Gay, 22, and Marlon Brando Craft, 42, are both being held without bond at the Oklahoma County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. Gay is also being held on suspicion of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Gay and Craft were both arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Leonard Roberson at a convenience store at 1239 NE 23rd at approximately 11:25 p.m., according to Oklahoma City police.

Jasmine Harmon, 31, was wounded in the shooting, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

“Investigators learned that some sort of confrontation took place at the store leading to Mr. Gay shooting the male victim. During the shooting, the female was also hit by gunfire,” an Oklahoma City police news release from Sunday states.

Both Roberson and Harmon were taken to a local hospital. Roberson died at the hospital.

Police have not been able to locate a next-of-kin for Roberson.

“Anyone who is a family member of his or knows a member of his family is encouraged to call the Homicide Tip-Line at 405/297-1200,” Tuesday’s news release states.

