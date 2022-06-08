OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police report one person is dead and another injured after a vehicle hit a bicyclist early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near SW 66th and Walker around 5 a.m.

Police report two people were riding a bicycle when they were hit.

A woman rider died and the male rider is at the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver of the vehicle who hit the bike stayed on scene and has talked to police.

This is a developing story and we will continue to follow it.