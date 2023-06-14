OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a vehicle crash in the metro that has left a child ejected and listed in critical condition.

According to police officials, the crash took place at West Reno and South Rockwell Avenue were it’s confirmed a child was ejected out of the vehicle and was struck by another vehicle.

Image courtesy KFOR

Authorities say the child was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Image courtesy KFOR

There is no word on the age of the child and nothing further information has been released at this time.

KFOR has a team headed to the scene.

This story is developing.