OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police Department has confirmed a vehicle crash in the metro that has left a child ejected and listed in critical condition.
According to police officials, the crash took place at West Reno and South Rockwell Avenue were it’s confirmed a child was ejected out of the vehicle and was struck by another vehicle.
Authorities say the child was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.
There is no word on the age of the child and nothing further information has been released at this time.
KFOR has a team headed to the scene.
This story is developing.