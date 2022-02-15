OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in the city’s northeast side.

Police were called to the 700 block of NE 122nd Street shortly before 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect, who is described as a black male wearing all black, allegedly stabbed a woman.

He allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, but police used “stop sticks” to disable his vehicle. He then fled on foot. A perimeter was set up in the area of 122nd, Hefner and Kelley.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect.

The woman was treated at the scene.

Several children were at the scene when the stabbing occurred. All are safe and accounted for, officials said.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided once available.