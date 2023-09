OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a woman.

According to OKCPD, she recently admitted herself to a local hospital and has been unable to identify herself. Authorities are now reaching out to the community to try and help the hospital identify her.

Police noted that she is not a suspect of any crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.