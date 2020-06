OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of burglarizing a residence on the city’s southwest side.

According to police, surveillance cameras captured the incident which occurred in the 1100 block of S.W. 43rd.

Authorities posted photos of the man on their Facebook page on Monday, hoping someone will recognize him.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online here.