OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are searching for a man accused of shoving a store clerk to the ground and then threatening to kill her.

Oklahoma City police posted photos of the accused suspect on their Facebook page on Wednesday.

The man allegedly stole merchandise from the Homeland at N.W. 18th and Classen.

When a store clerk confronted him, he shoved her to the ground and threatened to kill her.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.