OKC police looking for two women accused of shoplifting over $700 worth of merchandise

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for two women who allegedly shoplifted at a Walgreens store.

Police say the two females shoplifted from a Walgreens near N.W. 150th and Western.

They took over $700 worth of merchandise, specifically Rogaine, police say.

They are believed to be driving a white Dodge van, and are suspected of shoplifting from other convenience store locations in The Village and Edmond.

If you recognize either of the women, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online here.