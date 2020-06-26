OKC police looking for woman accused of stealing packages from behind motel counter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman accused of stealing packages from a metro motel.

On June 6, surveillance video shows a woman sitting on the counter of a motel in the 300 block of S. Sheridan.

At one point, the woman jumps behind the counter, grabs packages and then jumps back over the counter.

She then leaves the motel.

Police are hoping someone will notice the woman’s purple hair and tattoos.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online.

Latest stories: