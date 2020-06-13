OKC police: Man with gun barricading himself in apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are at an apartment complex trying to persuade a man with a gun to surrender.

Police were called to an apartment complex at NW 30th and Villa regarding a disturbance involving a man with a gun, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department official.

When police arrived, the man ran inside an apartment.

Police are currently communicating with the armed man, trying to persuade him to surrender peacefully.

No further details have been released.

