OKC police need help ID’ing burglary, vandalism suspects

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for two young females suspected of vandalizing and burglarizing several homes under construction.

Oklahoma City Police Department officials posted photos of the two suspects on the department’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.

The suspects, who appear in the above photos, are believed to have burglarized and vandalized several homes under construction near NW 10th and the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

“If you know who they are, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or leave a tip online at www.okccrimetips.com,” the Facebook post states.

Those who provide information can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.