OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says one of its officers was recently arrested during a prostitution sting in the city.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn says Jurden Brown Jr. was arrested after discussing payment for sexual acts with an undercover officer during a two-day joint prostitution operation with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Unit.

Brown has been with the force for 20 years, and is listed on the department’s website as a Community Relations Officer with the Santa Fe Patrol Division in southeast Oklahoma City.

There were 50 total arrests, two firearms recovered, a small amount of narcotics taken into custody, and 48 vehicles towed as part of the operation.