OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says one of its officers has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly falsifying records.

Lt. Bryant Holloway, 48, was arrested Friday on charges of Embezzlement, Perjury, and Offering False or Forged Instruments for Recordation.

According to OKCPD Capt. Valerie Littlejohn, the case involves times recorded on Holloway’s citations.

The investigation has been ongoing since the beginning of 2023, when a supervisor noticed discrepancies in Holloway’s citation records.

Littlejohn says the times on the citations were during shifts Holloway was not actually working.

Holloway is currently on administrative leave with pay.